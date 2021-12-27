Man orders iPhone 13 Pro Max, gets chocolate bars instead

A disgruntled shopper in the United Kingdom was infuriated after ordering iPhone 13 Pro Max from an online store but receiving chocolate bars wrapped in toilet paper instead.

A UK-based news agency The Mirror reported that the man named Daniel Carroll was waiting for the delivery of his phone – which he had purchased for £1,045 on December 2 through Apple’s website – which was already delayed by two weeks.

He went to the warehouse of the courier company to receive his package in person but became horrified to see the chocolate bars in the toilet paper instead.

Daniel Carroll mentioned that he became suspicious of something wrong when he saw that the parcel’s tape was tampered with. To make matters even worse, he claimed that that the toilet paper was of cheap quality and it was stinking as well.

The customer mentioned that December 17 was the earliest delivery day of the iPhone but there were several conflicting updates on its delivery status as well.

The report mentioned that the courier company has claimed of them being in in touch in order to get the problem sorted out.

It is pertinent to mention, that there have been blunders by courier companies when it comes to the delivery of online purchased goods especially iPhones.

Previously, a man in India bought an iPhone 12 from an e-commerce website but got two soaps that cost costing INR5 each.

