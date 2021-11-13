Man lands in jail over aerial firing after Pakistan win during T20 World Cup

FAISALABAD: A man landed in jail in Faisalabad after he was spotted carrying out aerial firing after a Pakistan win in a T20 World Cup fixture against India, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 24 within the remits of Millat Town police station after Pakistan defeated India in a T20 World Cup match in a convincing manner by 10-wicket.

The complaint was lodged on the request of Millat Town ASI, who alleged that Qaiser Jamil was found involved in celebratory fire after a Pakistan win.

“We have arrested the suspect and recovered a pistol from his possession,” they said adding that a probe is underway against him.

Celebratory aerial firing incidents have claimed precious lives previously nationwide and recently, a seven-year-old girl was killed in an aerial firing by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in the Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

Reportedly, a 7-year-old girl, Sadia, died when a wedding party guest fired in the air during the marriage function in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her wounds, said rescue sources, adding that she was hit with four stray bullets.

Soon after the incident, Police immediately reached the site and arrested two suspects, while a policeman flee the scene. Police have registered a case against the suspect, while further investigation is underway.

