Man jailed, fined for marriage without first wife’s consent

HAFIZABAD: A man was fined and sent to jail for six months for solemnizing a second marriage without the consent of his first wife in Jalalpur Bhattian, a city in Punjab’s Hafizabad district.

As per details, a judicial magistrate in Jalalpur Bhattian, sent a man to jail for six months and slapped a fine of Rs0.5 million for contracting second marriage without the consent of his first wife.

The man was jailed after his first wife filed a writ petition in the court of the judicial magistrate Jalalpur Bhattian. The court after charges proved right, awarded six months in jail and fined the man Rs500,000 for second marriage.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a landmark verdict ruled that a person intending to contract second marriage will have to seek mandatory approval of his first wife and the Arbitration Council.

Read more: MAN BEATS UP WIFE OVER REFUSING CONSENT FOR SECOND MARRIAGE

An IHC bench gave this ruling on a petition filed by a woman who challenged a sessions court’s verdict that had exonerated her husband from the charge of solemnizing a second marriage without her permission.

The bench held that the Arbitration Council’s permission is mandatory even if existing wife or wives permit a man to contract another marriage.