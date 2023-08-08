Man jailed for harassing female cop by making 300 calls in 48 hours

A man in Indian state of Kerala was sentenced to three-year imprisonment for harassing a lady police officer by calling her 300 times in a 48-hour period.

Additional Judicial Magistrate court in Ernakulam city of Kerala sentenced a man – identified as Jose – to three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence of sexual harassment, as well as a sentence to one year of simple imprisonment for causing nuisance with a Rs 5,000 as fine.

The lady police officer said Jose made 300 calls from July 10-11, 2019 (a period of 48 hours) and whoever picked up the phone had to hear his lewd remarks. The officials at the station were forced to keep the phone receiver aside in an effort to put an end to the calls.

The court was also told that Jose had a history of creating such “nuisance” in many police stations. A complaint was registered on July 11, 2019, which led to Jose’s arrest.

It observed that the accused’s actions caused discomfort, mental pain, and dislike to the police officer and other staff members of the police station.

Furthermore, it adversely affected their public duty to attend emergency phone calls containing information and grievances from the general public.

Following the court’s order, the accused was convicted of offenses under Section 354A(1)(ii) of the Indian Penal Code and 120(o) of Kerala Police Act.

“The prosecution has no case that accused ever contacted physically with the prosecutrix and advances any unwelcome or explicit sexual overtures. In these circumstances, I am unable to conclude that offence u/s 354A(1)(i) IPC would stand against the accused. Hence, the accused is found not guilty u/s.354A(1)(i) IPC,” the court opined.