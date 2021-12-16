Man jailed for two months, fined Rs20,000 for harassing girl on Karachi road

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi has handed over a two-month jail term and a fine worth Rs20,000 to a man who had harassed a girl travelling through a rickshaw on Sharea Faisal Road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The judicial magistrate has announced the verdict in a speedy trial of a harassment case against a young man named Hamza. The accused man was found guilty of harassing a girl at Sharea Faisal road in Karachi.

Hamza has been handed over two-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs20,000 in the harassment case.

READ: FAISALABAD COPS PUNISHED FOR HARASSING, ILLEGALLY DETAINING WOMAN & MAN

The court ruled that the convict will spend one more week in jail for not paying the fine money.

According to police, the accused and his friends had followed a girl who was travelling through a rickshaw on July 17. They kept harassing the girl by grabbing her hand and using foul language.

Police said that the affected girl had recorded the video of the harassment incident.

A case was registered at Sharea Faisal police station after the harassment video went viral on social media.

READ: BANK OFFICER SENT TO JAIL FOR HARASSING WOMAN IN ISLAMABAD

Earlier in July, a local court had awarded a 10-year sentence to a former assistant professor of Karachi University over harassing a female colleague on the internet.

The court had also imposed 50,000 rupees fine on Dr Farhan Kamrani, who was an assistant professor at the psychology department of the university.

A female teacher had lodged a complaint with the FIA, stating that Kamrani set up a fake social media profile impersonating her.

The FIA officials had said that the lecturer’s photos were also doctored by the accused. Dr Farhan Kamrani had posted immoral pictures on a fake social media account.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell had arrested Kamrani under the harassment charges.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!