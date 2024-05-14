Man killed by in-laws for marrying multiple times

The body of a man was found in a well who was allegedly killed by his in-laws after he got married for the third time.

The police in Jharkhand of India said that the victim, 35-year-old Ladu Haiburu, went missing in March, however, his family did not file any police complaint, an Indian media outlet reported.

The incident occurred in 2022 and recently went viral after several shared the news report on social media.

The police investigation revealed that Haiburu’s brother-in-law from an earlier marriage confronted the victim after he married for the third time, a police official said.

Read more: Woman thrown off building by ‘mother-in-law’ in Punjab

His lifeless body was later found in a well in an area in Dumaria police station limits, he added.

According to the official, the victim’s family was hesitant to speak to the police about him at first.

However, they were taken into confidence and a case was filed based on the victim’s mother’s statement.

After the discovery of the victim’s body, Haiburu’s brother-in-law and three others including two minors were arrested.

Last month, a proclaimed offender charged with killing his mother-in-law and hiding her dead body in a box was arrested from Lahore.

According to SSP Iqbal Town the suspect identified as Aqeel brutally killed his mother-in-law whose body was found locked in a box inside a house within the limits of Hanjerwal police station.