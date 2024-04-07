Man killed by minors for denying matchbox to light cigarette

In a tragic incident, two minors allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man to death after a dispute broke out over a small matter of him refusing to give them a matchbox to light a cigarette in India’s Capital New Delhi, local police confirmed.

According to the police, the Timarpur police station received a PCR call about a stabbing incident on Saturday. Anshul Bhati was discovered in a bloody pool inside an autorickshaw and surrounding it when the police squad arrived at the scene. After being taken to Hindu Rao Hospital, the medical staff pronounced him dead.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), MK Meena, the police examined the scene of the incident and recorded the statement of an eyewitness. The police also examined the crime CCTV footage that led to the tracing and detaining of the two minors on Sunday.

“A knife used in the murder has also been recovered,” he said. The DCP continued, saying that it came to light during the interrogation that one of the suspects had asked the victim to give him a matchbox so he could light cigarettes, but the victim refused.

He said that the denial led to a spat and when the fight got more violent, one of the young people stabbed the victim, and they both ran away.

The police added that one of the suspects was found to have the retrieved weapon, which is thought to have been the one used in the crime. The two suspects are presently being investigated and have been placed under police custody.

Additionally, one of the suspects was also nominated in a murder case a year ago.