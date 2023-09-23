Man killed by police firing in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: A Karachi man was gunned down by police firing in Islam Chowk, Korangi Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to DIG West Asim Kaimkhani, the initial investigation stated that the incident occurred by mistake. The police personnel opened fire on the vehicle when it did not stop.

He said that the policemen were on routine patrolling when they tried to stop the car but it did not stop.

The police personnel chased the car for half a kilometer and then aimed at the tire of the car but mistakenly the bullet hit the car driver through the back mirror and resulted in his death.

The DIG West further said that a huge cache of drugs was being smuggled through the car. However, the police personnel were arrested and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, a woman traveling in a rickshaw to attend a wedding ceremony was killed in Daska tehsil of Sialkot district after police opened fire on it claiming that the driver refused to stop.

According to police, four people including Azhar, his wife Tanzila, and two of their relatives were traveling in a rickshaw to attend a wedding ceremony in their village when patrolling police opened fire on it.

“The cop identified as Waqas opened fire on the rickshaw, killing Tanzila at the spot,” they said and blamed the driver’s refused to stop the rickshaw, forcing the cops to open fire on it.