Man killed in his home in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

KARACHI: A citizen namely Syed Murtaza was gunned down in his bedroom under mysterious circumstances in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Block 15 area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

In a mysterious firing incident, a man namely Murtaza was killed in his bedroom in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi today. Police said that the slain man’s two brothers were also present at the time of the killing.

گلستان جوہر کے گھر میں فائرنگ کا واقعہ، گھر والوں کے قتل کے حوالے متضاد بیان سامنے آئے#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/gLqGtXDJfy — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 20, 2023

One of his brothers claimed that they witnessed an unidentified man running away from the home just after the firing. Police told the media that the killer did not steal anything from the house, however, the mobile phone of the slain man was missing.

Police detailed that Murtaza was an ex-employee of a bank who had left his job a few months ago. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem.

They said that the slain man’s family members were insisting on not to conduct an autopsy. The police officials witnessed a bloody pillow and blood stains in a tub in the washroom, whereas, the bedsheet was missing.

They said that the bullet was fired at Murtaza’s head from the right side but the investigators did not find even a single shell from the room and the washroom. Police said that they are investigating the case to ascertain whether it was suicide, murder or a personal fight.

Superintendent Police (SP) Gulshan said that statements of Murtaza’s family members are being recorded.

