Man killed over resisting robbery

ISLAMABAD: A murder incident was reported from Islamabad, where a 65-year-old engineer Ajmal Sabir lost his life while resisting a robbery bid at his home, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police officials, as many as four bandits invaded a house located in Sector F-15 within the jurisdiction of the Ternool police station, tying up tenants and ransacking the premises aimed to loot valuables.

In an attempt to thwart the robbery, Ajmal Sabir resisted the robbery resulting in losing his life.

Following the tragic incident, police conducted a post-mortem examination and subsequently handed over the victim’s body to his family.

Another Karachiite lost his life at the hands of street criminals over robbery resistance near Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to the details, a person identified as Mohammad Fayyaz was killed while another person, named Fawad Bakhsh, sustained bullet injuries after bandits opened fire on them over resisting robbery near Korangi’s Vita roundabout.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident was reported just a day after bandits shot dead a private university student in the Korangi area of Karachi over resisting robbery.

The incident took place in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town neighborhood. The victim has been identified as Laraib, a private university student.

According to police, the victim was intercepted by two suspects while returning home from a gym.

“The suspect fired a bullet that hit near the eye of the victim, which turned out to be fatal,” police said.