Man kills father over property dispute

Under the influence of alcohol, a man in India’s Rajasthan’s Ajmer district allegedly killed his father during a dispute over family property.

The incident occurred after the deceased Begaram and his son Mukesh engaged in a heated argument earlier that morning.

While Mukesh’s mother was present during the quarrel, she left when the situation appeared to calm down. However, upon her return, she discovered her husband’s lifeless body and promptly notified the police about the murder.

The Indian police officials launched an investigation and swiftly took control of the situation. The body of the deceased was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination.

Baldev Ram, the officer in charge of Anasagar police station, revealed that the wife of the deceased informed them about the morning argument between her husband and their son.

Consequently, Mukesh was apprehended by the police for further questioning and to aid in their inquiries.