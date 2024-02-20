Man kills four gang members to avenge brother’s murder

A gruesome incident was reported from India’s Tamil Nadu, where a man allegedly targeted a gang believed to be responsible for his brother’s murder, while, authorities arrested him before he could carry out his plan to kill the last member of the gang.

According to Indian media reports, the local police have arrested a man from the Namakkal area of Tamil Nadu, who took revenge on his brother’s killers in cinematic style and killed five gang members in a span of four years.

The Indian police officials revealed that Suresh Kumar’s brother – the president of village panchayat –was murdered on the road back in 2012 by a gang comprising Kuppan, Duridas, Chandru, Sekar, Nathyanandam, and Venkatesan.

In the same year, Suresh Kumar killed the first accused, Kuppan, who was on his way to Chennai when Suresh Kumar stopped his car and killed him on the road to avenge his brother’s murder.

In 2014, he killed Duridas in Gandy, and later that year, he killed Nithyanandam outside his house. In 2015, he went to Chennai and killed Chandru, leading to Sekar being jailed the following year. These murders occurred in broad daylight in the district.

Interestingly, Suresh Kumar was arrested in all five murder cases, but he obtained bail each time and went into hiding. Venkatesan, the last member of the gang, also went into hiding due to fear of Suresh.

A special team reached Namakkal, surrounded Suresh Kumar’s residence, and arrested him. He was brought to Chennai and sent to judicial custody. Suresh Kumar is currently facing five counts of murder and was arrested while planning a sixth attack. According to police officials, he was seeking revenge for his brother’s murder, which occurred 11 years ago.