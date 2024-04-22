Man kills mother-in-law, hides body in box

LAHORE: A proclaimed offender who has been charged with killing his mother-in-law and hiding her dead body in a box has been arrested from Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to SSP Iqbal Town the suspect identified as Aqeel brutally killed his mother-in-law whose body was found locked in a box inside a house within the limits of Hanjerwal police station

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 15, and Aqeel had been on the run for two months before being arrested by the Sabzazar Police.

The case was registered at the Hanjarwal police station on the complaint of the victim’s daughter, Ayesha Taslim. SSP Iqbal Town confirmed the arrest and stated that Aqeel had indeed killed his mother-in-law and attempted to conceal the crime by locking her body in a box.

