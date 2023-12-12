Man kills parents for giving equal property share to sisters

A man in Indian state of Karnataka allegedly killed his parents with iron road for giving equal shares in property to sisters.

According to Indian media, the police arrested a man – identified as Narasimha Murthy – in Sulibele village of Bengaluru Rural district for killing his parents over a property dispute.

Indian media reported that the suspect attacked his parents – father Ramakrishnappa (70) and mother Muniramakka (65) – with iron road for deciding to give a share of property to his sisters.

After committing the crime, the man locked the house from outside and pretended that nothing happened.

When questioned, the accused tried to mislead the police. However, the police grew suspicious and managed to find out that he was the killer of his parents.

The couple had four daughters and a son. All daughters are married and live separately. The daughters tried calling their parents but nobody answered the telephone. Therefore, one of them reached the residence and found her parents dead.

The police said that the parents had decided to divide the property equally and kept two acres for themselves. The property located in the outskirts of Bengaluru was worth million, leading the son to commit the crime, they added.