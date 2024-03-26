Man kills elderly parents with axe over family dispute

A family dispute turned violent when a son attacked and killed his elderly parents with an axe in India’s Odisha state.

According to Indian media reports, the slain couple engaged in a heated exchange with their son Dhyana Munda over a family dispute.

During the verbal altercation, the accused picked up an axe and attacked his father, identified as Gora Munda, 65, leading to his death on the spot.

The alleged killer then attacked his mother Pali Munda, 60, who tried to save her husband’s life. She was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, Pali succumbed to her injuries during treatment and was declared dead by the doctors.

Local police arrived at the scene and apprehended the accused. The bodies of the slain couple were moved to the hospital for postmortem while the police initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to police, the 35-year-old accused was suffering from mental stress after his wife left him.