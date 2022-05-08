Man kills sister in the name of honour

PAKPATTAN: In yet another incident of honour killing in the country, a man on Sunday allegedly murdered his sister after hitting her multiple times with a brick in Pakpattan district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Rehman Town of Pakpattan and the Faridnagar police station have arrested the suspect.

They shared that the victim was a mother of two children and the brother killed her in the name of honour killing. “We have registered a case against the incident,” the police said.

Honour killing incidents have been reported in the country frequently and recently, police foiled the bid by recovering an abducted women and arresting her relatives in Karachi.

According to police, A 22-year old woman whose relatives kidnapped her for marrying a man of her choice was recovered from Super Highway area of the city after the law enforcement agency arrested her abductors in a raid.

Read More: Parents, facilitators held over 11-year-old’s honour killing

“I and my husband were sleeping when these people (relatives) knocked our door and asked us to open the door, we immediately phoned police but they broke in and took me away,” the victim told ARY News.

The 22-year-old said that her relatives were planning to kill her for contracting a love marriage.

According to some estimates, some 500 women are killed every year in Pakistan at the hands of relatives over perceived damage to family honour. Most of the honour killing victims are those who contract love marriages.

