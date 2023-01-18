Man kills son, buries body near home

In a shocking incident reported from the neighbourhood of Tripura’s Agartala, India, a man is accused of killing his three-and-a-half-year-old son and burying the body close to his home in the Baldakhal area.

According to Indian media reports, the Tripura police arrested the accused murderer who has been identified as Shyamal Das. The victim’s mortal remains were also dug up and from initial examination victim’s skull had severe injury marks which might have been the cause of death.

“The body of the victim has been sent for a forensic interrogatory examination,” Panday said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Paramita Pandey stated, “We were informed that the father killed his three-and-a-half-year-old son and buried him. When we got there, the body had been retrieved from a marshy area not far from the victim’s home after a three-hour-long exhaustive search operation.”

The police told the media that the mother of the three-year-old boy made an attempt to interfere but was tortured by her husband.

“All of the testimony has been recorded, and the main suspect in the case has also been taken into custody. The only way to determine the true cause of death is through a postmortem,” Pandey said.

The neighbours said that the couple used to fight all the time and they used to hear arguments very frequently.

According to the accused’s father, his son used to be unkind towards everyone in the family.

The victims grandfather in a statement told police that “My son’s rage did not only affect my grandson and daughter-in-law. He frequently used to behave badly around us. My daughter-in-law informed me this morning that my grandson had been killed.”

