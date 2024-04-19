Man kills teenage daughter for talking to boy over phone

A man allegedly killed his teenage daughter after finding her talking to a boy over phone in Lucknow city of India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

The victim, a class 10 student, got into a heated argument with her father over an alleged relationship with a boy which quickly escalated resulting in the killing of the girl, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to the report, the younger siblings of the victim informed local police about the alleged murder. The girl’s body was discovered in a pool of blood at her home.

The siblings told the police that the two engaged in a verbal exchange after their father caught the victim talking to a boy over the phone at night.

Local police said the suspect attacked his daughter with a sharp weapon before strangling her using a shawl (dupatta).

“A wound from a pointed weapon was found on the body, along with signs of physical assault,” said local police, adding that the weapon was seized from the scene.

While the suspect had initially fled the scene, he was later apprehended by the police the next morning and was booked under murder charges.

Police said that the girl’s mother had gone to her maternal home and there were no adults at home at the time of the incident. There were three more children in the family other than the slain girl, as per police.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the accused, a 40-year-old mason who also runs a small shop in the area, has been arrested,” said a police official.