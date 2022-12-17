Man kills tenant, chops body parts into 3 pieces

Indian police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly killed his tenant, chopped his body into three parts, and ditched them at several places in Ghaziabad city of India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

According to Indian media, a man, named Umesh Sharma, has been arrested for throttling his tenant Ankit Khokar to death. Ankit was originally from Baghpat and was a student of Ph.D. in Lucknow.

After his parents passed away, the victim sold his land for Rs 1 crore lately, of which, he gave almost Rs 40 lakh INR to Umesh, which later he was not in a state to return. Unable to pay the money, he made a plan to kill Ankit.

To ditch the body and not get caught, he chopped the body into three parts with the help of a saw. and used foil for wrapping and dumped them in three different locations, such as the canal at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, the Peripheral Expressway, and the Mussoorie canal.

Afterward, he gave Ankit’s ATM card to his friend Pravesh and asked him to withdraw the rest of the money from Uttarakhand.

Ankit has been out of reach for more than two months, his friends got worried and went to the police to file a complaint. But, no one seemed to care.

One of his friends informed the authorities that Ankit used to send WhatsApp messages differently than the ones he has recently received.

After the incident came to light, the police immediately filed a complaint against Umesh and Ankit’s friend, who withdrew the money and have taken both into custody.

Comments