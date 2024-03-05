Man kills three children who saw him stealing

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi sentenced a man to life imprisonment and fined him Rs1,500,000 for killing three children who saw him stealing in the house, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and hearing arguments from both sides.

The court found Hasnain, who was 18 at the time of the offense, of killing three children aged between 4 to 12 years in Ornagi Town in 2016.

According to the prosecution, two siblings— 12-year-old Nimra and 10-year-old Aqsa and their four-year-old cousin Ali were strangled to death inside their home within the limits of Mominabad Police Station.

The convict used to work at a Pakwan center run by the deceased sibling’s father Sharifuddin, who is also the complainant in the case.

The prosecution maintained that the deceased children saw Hasnain stealing in the residence in which he strangled them to death

Representing the complainant, Liaquat Gabol Mughal announced the to approach the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek the death penalty for Hasnain. “The convict killed three innocent children and should be sentenced to death,” the plaintiff’s lawyer said.