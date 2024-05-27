web analytics
Monday, May 27, 2024
Man kills two daughters over family dispute in Bahawalpur

In a shocking incident, a man killed his two daughters after being upset with his wife in Bahawalpur, Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police. 

According to police, the accused, Sajjad, killed his 5-year-old and 3-year-old daughters and then surrendered himself.

Detailing the incident, the police said that they had gone to retrieve the children on a court order issued on behalf of the wife, who was staying at her parents’ house. The accused kept the police waiting outside his house and killed his daughters inside.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital, while the police have launched the investigation into the mater.

Earlier, a man, Tahir Parvez committed suicide before hammering his wife and three daughters to death due to financial distress.

50-year-old man Tahir Parvez committed suicide before hammering to death his wife and three daughters – 18-year-old Raeesa, 17-year-old Hiba, and 12-year-old Zehra Fatima – after failing to pay a Rs0.3 million loan he acquired from multiple sources.

The Faisalabad man first drugged his wife and their three daughters and then hammered them to death. After killing them he consumed poisonous pills to end his own life.

