Man kills two stepbrothers over matrimonial dispute in Pakistan

In a tragic incident in Kabirwala, Punjab, a stepson murdered his two stepbrothers following a matrimonial dispute, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police.

According to police reports, the victims have been identified as Qaiser Abbas and Nasir Abbas.

The suspect, Muneer Ahmed, allegedly killed one brother by shooting him and the other by stabbing him with a knife.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Muneer Ahmed chased his second stepbrother through the streets before attacking him with the knife.

The police arrived at the scene promptly and have since arrested the suspect.

The authorities are investigating the motives behind the killings and are working to provide justice for the victims and their families.

Read more: Lahore man kills two brothers-in-law over ‘personal dispute’

In a similar incident, a man killed his two brothers-in-law in Hanjarwal locality of Lahore over ‘personal dispute’.

As per reports, a man namely Fahad contracted a free-will marriage with a sister of the deceased brothers but their family brought his wife back to her home.

Disgruntled with the act, Fahad along with his accomplices brutally shot dead his two brothers-in-law Muzammil and Mudassir when they were working at a milk’s shop.