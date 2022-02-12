Man who cooked wife after murder about to remarry

A man in Brazil was about to get married for the second time after he killed his wife and going on to dismember and cooked the parts on a barbeque.

A foreign news agency reported that the man, identified as Mauro Sampietri, posed as an Italian immigrant and had remarried after the gruesome death of his first wife Claudette Sampietri.

He was in hiding from the police for the past five years.

He was taken into custody from outside a hospital located in Corumba city of the Mato Grosso do Sul state on February 10.

The report mentioned that his former wife is said to have been killed in the metropolis area Pinhais on January 20, 2017.

His disappearance was registered at the Homicide and Protection of Persons Division (DHPP). The charred remains of a leg were discovered near next to a sports ground a few days late.

The dismembered leg was sent for forensic investigation which proved it was that of the deceased woman. He was nabbed the same day. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his crimes.

He managed to flee and started living 900 miles away from the city. The police were informed about his new whereabouts just when he was going to pick up his new bride from work.

Mauro Sampietri, after being approached by the police, claimed himself to be an Italian man “Domenico”.

This time, he could not fool the police as his details along with different descriptions were already with them.

He confessed to his crimes during the questioning.

