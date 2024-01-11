13.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Man kills wife, daughter, stages robbery at house to mislead police

A tragic incident has been reported involving a man who took the lives of his wife and one-year-old child and then staged a robbery to mislead the police in Uttar Pradesh state in India.

According to the Indian police officials, the man, identified as Neeraj Kushwaha, engaged in an argument with his wife, Manisha, over his extramarital affair.

During a heated argument, Neeraj Kushwaha fatally struck his wife, Manisha, with a cricket bat, and allegedly killed his one-year-old daughter.

In order to mislead the police, Neeraj decided to make it look like a robbery and imposed injuries upon himself and ransacked his own house.

Later, Neeraj contacted a friend, claiming that a group of masked men had broken into his home, committed the murders and stolen valuables.

However, the police become suspicious due to inconsistencies in Neeraj’s statements and the lack of evidence supporting his claims of a robbery.

During the investigation, Neeraj eventually confessed to the murders, revealing that frequent arguments with his wife over his affair had led to the killings.

