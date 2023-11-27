Man kills wife for posting reels on social media

A murder incident was reported from India’s Kolkata city, where a man slit her wife’s throat and killed her for making reels on social media.

Sources within the Indian police officials stated that the 35-year-old woman Aparna and her husband Parimal were having two children and the couple were married a few years ago.

According to a police official, the disputes between the couple were initiated when started to create reels on social media and spent more time on her phone talking with her ‘fans’. Parimal was allegedly unhappy about this and warned her not to engage in such activities.

The dispute accelerated between the couple as Aparna was constantly busy on her phone, Primal suspecting her of having an extramarital affair and allegedly slit her throat.

“We have recovered the murder weapon and initiated a search for Parimal. The body has been sent for postmortem examination,” said the police officer.