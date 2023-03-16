Friday, March 17, 2023
Man kills wife, in-laws for filing marriage annulment case

MANSEHRA: A man in Mansehra has killed four women including his wife and in-laws after being enraged for facing the marriage annulment case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A Mansehra man namely Sajid gunned down his wife, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law in a suburban area of Oghi. Following the incident, police teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

After conducting raids, Mansehra police arrested the accused within a few hours. Police told the media that the slain woman filed a marriage annulment case against her husband.

The accused Sajid will be produced before a local court today to seek his physical remand. The affected family demanded the authorities pronounce strict penalties for the killer.

