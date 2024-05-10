Man kills wife in name of ‘honour’

PAKPATTAN: A horrific incident of honour killing occurred in Pakpattan, where a man slit his wife’s throat, ARY News reported citing police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that the man identified as Tayyab killed his wife Kiran in the name of honor in the Shahid Nagar area of Pakpattan.

The police said that the accused was arrested while trying to flee the scene. The deceased woman was a mother of three children and had been married to Tayyab for the past five years.

Tariq Wilayat said that the police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities

The DPO said, as per the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police, strict action will be taken against crimes committed against women.

Ealier in November 2023, a young man, who killed his sister over honour three years ago, gunned down the latter’s alleged paramour in Faisalabad’s Bhojian village

According to police, the victim – Allah Reham – wanted to marry a girl of his village, who was later killed by his brother three years ago.

Today, the police said, the girl’s brother and another suspect appeared on a motorcycle and opened fire on the victim – who died on the spot.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against three suspects while further investigation was underway.

Honour killings unfortunately remain common across Pakistan.