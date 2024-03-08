Man kills wife; prepares breakfast for kids

BENGAL, INDIA: In a horrific incident in India’s Bengal, a man strangled his wife to death and hid her body from their children for hours, doing the house chores himself, local police confirmed.

The police said that the accused allegedly murdered his wife about 1 a.m. on Thursday. After committing the crime, he hid the dead body of his wife from children. Kartick finished the house chores and woke up early to make breakfast for their daughter and son.

According to police, after sending daughter and son to tuition in the morning, the 41-year-old man named Kartick himself called the police, confessing to killing his wife, Sampati, 28.

Police said that on the call Kartick Das said, “I would be waiting for you (police)”.

The investigators added that by the time they reached the crime spot, the alleged wife killer had already packed the children’s belongings and called his mother-in-law to pick them up from their tuition centre.

The police added that when they reached at Kartick’s residence, they saw him sitting quietly next to the dead body of his wife, Samapti. When questioned by the police, Kartick repeatedly answered “I have killed her.

According to investigators, Kartick owned a small grocery store. He suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, and the pair would frequently quarrel over it. They also fought late on Wednesday, when Kartick strangled Samapti out of fury, according to police.

After killing Sampati, the accused kept informing the children that their mother was ill and resting. The police shifted the body to a hospital for legal formalities and arrested the suspect.

A murder case has also been registered against Kartick.