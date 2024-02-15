Man kills wife, roams around with her severed head

In a horrific incident, a man chopped off his wife’s head and then roamed around the locality with the severed head for two hours.

The incident was reported from the Patashpur area of the East Midnapore district of India.

Police later arrested the man, identified as Goutam Guchhait, after locals informed the cops about the incident.

The police said that the man killed his wife due to family-related problems and chopped off her head.

“After this incident said person came to Chistipur bus stop and started moving around the bus stop surrounding areas with the severed head from 12.20 hrs to 13.45 hrs,” they said in a statement.

In a separate incident, a woman was allegedly attacked with a glass bottle by a man, the accused previously allegedly stalked her in Goa, claimed Indian police.

The accused, identified as Manthan Gaude, was arrested by the Goa police after he allegedly tried to flee the scene and jumped off a bridge into a rivulet.

The incident took place, eight days after the woman filed a police complaint against the accused for stalking her, after which he was given a stern warning by the police and was asked to not try to communicate with her or try to approach her.

According to the Indian police officials, the 24-year-old attacked the woman with a beer bottle when she was on the way to work around 7 am at the Mushroom Factor.