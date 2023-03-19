WATCH: Man lives underwater for 100 days to see how it affects his body

A man from the United States has decided to live underwater for 100 days to see how the atmosphere affects his body.

Joe Dituri also known by his Instagram handle as Dr Deep Sea – a University of professor from the United States, Florida – began the unusual experiment on March 1. Dituri decided to make the sea his ‘habitat’ for three months for a first-of-its-kind biology experiment.

The University released a statement that Dituri is conducting an experiment named ‘Neptune 100’ to search for “new ways to revive marine environments”. The release further explained, “But there’s one catch: he’s doing it all 30 feet underwater — and he’s trying to do it for 100 days.”

The release added, “Part of the work will see a psychologist and a psychiatrist monitor the effects he experiences while in an environment similar to extended space travel. It’s an isolating confined extreme environment and as humans, we really need to figure out how we’re going to be living in that (environment) if we’re going to expand our planet if we’re going to go interplanetary if we’re going to find all the cures that we need to find.”

If the mission is completed, Dituri will break the world record for “the longest time living underwater in ambient pressure 1.6x times the pressure felt on land”.

In another statement from the University of South Florida, Dr Deep Sea said, “The human body has never been underwater that long, so I will be monitored closely to examine every way this journey impacts my body, but my null hypothesis is that there will be improvements to my health due to the increased pressure.”

He added, “So, we suspect I am going to come out super-human!”

