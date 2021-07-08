Man ‘lucky to be alive’ after trying to use stun gun as a shaver

A man who claimed he mistakenly bought a stun gun believing it to be a shaver has pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon.

Mohammed Khan, 26, said he had “no idea” of the device’s true nature, which he said he bought from a stranger at the back of a takeaway in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Khan is said to be “lucky to be alive” after he plugged the stun gun in and “tried to shave” with it, Bolton Crown Court heard.

The stun gun and its charger were confiscated from Khan’s home during a search by Greater Manchester Police’s Tactical Aid Unit on May 1 last year.

Prosecutor Eleanor Gleeson was quoted as saying by LADbible, “Mr Khan says the device did not charge up, so he put the device in a drawer and forgot all about it. He says that he did not realise the prongs were part of a stun gun as he had never seen one before and that if he had known the device was a stun gun he would have acted differently.”

Stun guns such as this contain a voltage range of one to 25 kilovolts, however, it’s unclear how many volts Khan’s gun could administer.

Defence lawyer Stuart Neale said that Khan believed that the gun was nothing more than a “piece of plastic.”

He said, “It is thought that the stress of this put his blood pressure through the roof and brought the stroke on.”

Neale added, “He has got no money and is being supported by his family.”

Judge Martin Walsh agreed that Khan was “unfit to undertake any unpaid work and is of no financial means at the moment.”

Khan was sentenced to a conditional discharge of two years.