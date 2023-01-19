Man mercilessly thrashes aunt with wooden stick

A horrific incident reported from Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh, a man brutally thrashed his aunt with a heavy wooden stick after an alleged argument. The incident took place in the vicinity of Sigra police station, Varanasi, India.

Despite the incident allegedly occurred a month ago, the footage came to light recently over a social media platform and going viral, the shocking incident was caught on mobile camera.

The viral video shows the woman screaming in pain but the man did not stop hitting his aunt.

The police have filed a case against the accused and take him to custody.

The additional Indian Superintendent Police (SP) Santosh Singh said that, “The accused has been identified as Deepu alias Deep Narayan Prajapati. As the incident came into notice, we have filed a case at Sigra police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

According to Indian police officials, the video is one-year-old, the incident occured when Deepu’s mother died. Before the fresh case, Deepu already charged with two cases of women harassment. He is also facing a case in ‘goonda act’.

Comments