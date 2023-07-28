Man murders college student for refusing to marry him

An Indian man murdered a college student by hitting her with an iron rod after she refused to marry him.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The heart-wrenching incident reportedly happened near Aurobindo College in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

According to police, there was an iron rod next to victim Nargis’ body. The deceased, 25, was a student of Kamala Nehru College.

She had come to the crime scene with her distant cousin Irfan, who was arrested for allegedly murdering her.

Police stated that Irfan wanted to marry Nargis but her parents refused as he was unemployed. She had stopped talking to him after calling the wedding off.

“The boy was disturbed after the marriage broke off and the girl stopped taking his calls and would not talk to him,” a senior police official said. “That is why he killed her,”

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, lamented the safety of women in the capital city.

“In a posh locality like Malviya Nagar, a girl was beaten to death with a rod. Delhi is extremely unsafe. It doesn’t matter to anyone. Only in newspaper reports, the names of girls are changed, and the crimes do not stop,” she said.