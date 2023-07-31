Man murders four-month-old daughter for crying

A man killed his four-month-old daughter by punching her in the head over crying in the United States.

According to a foreign news agency, the infant was found unresponsive at her home in Utah. Her parents – father Alexzander Berry and mother Myra Megan – claimed they had put the deceased baby for a nap.

They claimed they found her daughter pale and stiff 40 minutes later.

Investigators added that medical teams informed them of the baby with a rash so severe that its skin and blisters were falling off her body.

The court documents stated that other children in the house were undressed and dirty, whereas their house smelled of urine.

The girl died of fractures and bleeding around her brain caused by blunt force trauma around the right side of her head.

Megan, during the questioning, revealed that she heard a scream before her partner Berry swaddled their baby and violently threw her into the crib. She added that her husband had anger management problems.

Megan added that he used to abuse her and their children. m

Berry admitted that he got angry with his baby daughter for crying because of the rash. The report also mention that he choked the baby, “aggressively hit her on the top of the head with a closed first” and violently threw her into the crib multiple times.

He was charged with murder, child abuse and aggravated assault.

Moreover, the mother was reprimanded for child abuse and failing to intervene.