Man nabbed by FIA for harassing woman

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell conducted a raid in Bahawalpur and arrested a suspect who was involved in the sexual harassment of a woman.

The FIA official said that the suspect was arrested over the complaint of a woman who was being harassed via her objectionable photos and videos.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FIA cybercrime circle Faisalabad conducted a raid in Jaranwala and nabbed a suspect in the harassment case.

The agency’s spokesperson said that the suspect was identified as Tanveer Alam. The suspect was involved in harassing a woman by sharing her obscene videos and photos online besides blackmailing her for money.

The FIA officials also seized the suspect’s mobile phone and sent it for the forensic examination. A case was also lodged against the suspect under PECA regulations.

