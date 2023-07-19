32.9 C
Man onboard PIA flight from Dubai dies of cardiac arrest

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight headed to Islamabad from Dubai witnessed an unfortunate incident when a passenger onboard died of cardiac arrest.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a male passenger named Malik Jahanzaib onboard the PIA flight PK-222 suffered a stroke mid-flight due to a heart attack.

The deceased was a resident of Abbottabad, the CCA officials said, adding that the body has been handover to his heirs.

Earlier, a chartered Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Paris had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after a woman died of cardiac arrest.

According to a PIA spokesman, the Islamabad-bound flight from Paris had to make an emergency landing on medical grounds in Bulgaria. “The woman suffered cardiac arrest during the flight that proved fatal,” the spokesman said.

Flight attendant reveals what happens when passenger dies on board

A flight attendant explained what happens when a passenger dies in-flight.

An anonymous caller on a podcast, who described herself as a flight attendant, shared what happens after someone dies at 35,000 feet.

She revealed that the dead body is put back in its seat and nobody can be moved.

