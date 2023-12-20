Man opens fire near AC judge Muhammad Bashir’s car

RAWALPINDI: A man opened fire near the car of Accountability Court (AC) judge Muhammad Bashir in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man who was identified as Shayan Zulfiqar opened fire near AC Judge Muhammad Bashir’s car in Airport police station jurisdiction

However, the judge and his police squad remained safe whereas the assailant Shayan Zulfiqar was arrested.

Furthermore, police officials stated that Shayan Zulfiqar was stopped by police, he opened fire.

On the other side, the he Rawalpindi police have rebutted the news regarding attack on the car of AC judge Muhammad Bashir.

The police spokesperson said that the accused Shayan Zulfiqar was forcing his relatives to accompany him where he was going but he opened fire when they refused to join him.

The accused has been arrested however the vehicle of AC judge had left before the firing incident occurred.