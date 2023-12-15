Man ordered food online worth over Rs 14 million

A user of an Indian food delivery service placed food orders worth more than Rs 14 million in the year 2023.

The food delivery service – Swiggy – operating in India released its annual report, revealing the data that shocked netizens.

As the year 2023 is about to end, the application in its annual delivery report ‘How India Swiggy’d in 2023’ revealed that “A resident of India’s Mumbai ordered food worth Rs 14,143,767 (no, that’s not a CTC),” Swiggy said in its report.

The report showcases insights into desi dining preferences with biryani topping the chart and emerging as the country’s most beloved dish ordered through the platform as people ordered biryani at a jaw-dropping rate of 2.5 servings per second throughout the year.

The report also revealed that the most ordered dishes such as cakes, gulab jamun, and pizzas topped the chart.

Biryani has always been topped Swiggy’s chart and this year is no exception. Biryani tops that list of most-ordered food eighth time in a row top of Form.