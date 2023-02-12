Man pays Rs1.6 lacs for ‘non-existent’ business class seats

A man namely Rohit Varma from India’s Bengaluru city was duped by an Indian travel planning app ‘Make My Trip.’

Rohit wrote a message on the social media platform Twitter accusing the travel planning app of running a scam and also to aware the netizens by writing down his shocking experience online.

The event took place when he reserved the seats on a Vistara flight from Bangalore city to Guwahati city. He was charged Rs 1.65 lacs for seats that were non-existent on the aircraft.

In his tweet, he wrote: “@makemytrip is running a scam. They sold me business class tickets for a flight which does not have business class itself. It’s impossible to reach their customer care. I have been trying to get in touch with them but no response at all. They have to refund INR 1.65L to me.”

Thank you everybody for liking and retweeting. Hope they wake up and respond. — Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) February 10, 2023



He also added that he had a conversation with the airline authorities. “Spoke to airlines yesterday. They were also shocked. @airvistara has promised to help me out,” wrote Varma.

Soon after the issue was addressed, the travel platform resolved the issue and Varma was refunded the money. Meanwhile, netizens were shocked to hear of the incident.

“So that came out as a ‘made up’ trip,” said one. Another person stated, “Post Covid, most of these aggregator sites have dispensed with human interaction on their helplines. One has to go thru a tiring IVR menu, or write an email and… wait. That’s why I switched to booking directly on airline websites. I use aggregator sites to choose my flights.”

