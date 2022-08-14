VIRAL: Man places hand inside crocodile’s mouth, here’s what happened next

Crocodiles are ferocious reptiles and they’re considered to be one of the deadliest predators.

One such incident has gone viral on social media where a man was attacked by a crocodile while trying a stunt. The video was originally shared by a Turkish woman named Figen on Twitter.

The video shows a man, who seems to be the keeper of a crocodile park, trying to put his hand inside the crocodile’s mouth.

The crocodile sits there with its mouth wide open, and the keeper tries to perform a stunt and puts his right hand in the animal’s mouth.

However, the stunt goes wrong when the crocodile shuts his mouth trapping the keeper’s hand in its mouth.

The video was shared on August 12 and since then it has gone viral with more than 400k views.

Watch Video Here:

I don’t know what to say to you bro!pic.twitter.com/oYoE2zRoHc — Figen (@TheFigen) August 11, 2022

