Man posing cop arrested for ‘snatching’ bags from women

KARACHI: A man posing himself as a policeman was arrested for his alleged involvement in snatching handbags from women in Karachi, ARY News reported

According to the police, the accused, identified as Nadir Ali, was wearing a police uniform and had snatched a purse from a woman in the Buffer Zone area on Wednesday.

The police said that the stolen purse, police uniform, and a motorcycle with a police number plate had also been recovered from the accused.

Earlier, a CCTV footage from a bakery belonging to a popular Pakistani burger chain captures an alleged policeman and his accomplice engaged in a robbery.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged in which an alleged police officer can be seen conducting a robbery at a bakery of a Pakistani burger chain located in Karachi’s Tariq Road area.

The accused in the video can be seen arriving on a bike wearing police pants and shoes, later he held the staff hostage at gunpoint and fled after looting money from the cash counter.

Later, the suspect was arrested from Lahore, allegedly involved in several robberies in the metropolis.

During the investigation, the dacoit named Shehryar Ghori revealed shocking details after confessing his criminal activities in Karachi.

Responding to a question regarding his family, the accused disclosed about his separation from his wife while, his son is currently studying in the USA and his daughter is enrolled in a medical college in Lahore.

The culprit was revealed to have stolen the police uniform to evade police checkpoints and bought a gun from Peshawar.

The dacoit confessed to conducting more than 30 robberies in different food chains and medical stores in Karachi.