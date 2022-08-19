Friday, August 19, 2022
Man pulls leopard by tail in shocking video: Watch

A shocking video showing a man pulling leopard by its tail has gone viral on social media.

“Identify the animal here,” the caption of the 20-second video shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, read.

In the viral video, a man can be seen standing on the side of a road while holding a leopard by its tail and one of its legs. The big cat is trying to get away from the man but fails. Meanwhile, onlookers are filming the scene from a distance. The text over the video mentioned that the leopard died.

The clip has gone viral with over 83.7k views and has garnered hundreds of comments from angry netizens.

