Man pulls leopard by tail in shocking video: Watch

A shocking video showing a man pulling leopard by its tail has gone viral on social media.

“Identify the animal here,” the caption of the 20-second video shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, read.

Identify the animal here !! pic.twitter.com/MzAUCYtBOM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 17, 2022

In the viral video, a man can be seen standing on the side of a road while holding a leopard by its tail and one of its legs. The big cat is trying to get away from the man but fails. Meanwhile, onlookers are filming the scene from a distance. The text over the video mentioned that the leopard died.

The clip has gone viral with over 83.7k views and has garnered hundreds of comments from angry netizens.

I hope they go to jail. — Sameer joshi (@Sameerj27264663) August 17, 2022

What they are doing ? It’s horrifying — Kriti Mehrotra (@mehrotrak2007) August 17, 2022

