Man quits job on first day due to ‘long commute’

A man in Indian capital New Delhi quit his job on the very first day citing a long commute from his home to his workplace as the reason.

The man – belonging to New Delhi – took to Reddit and shared that he left his job because he felt it would be ”too much travel” for him.

He further mentioned that changing home was not an option for him, and he was only getting 3 hours of free time apart from sleeping hours at his home. Notably, he resides in the northwest part of Delhi, while his job is in Gurugram.

”Got a job in a decent company with decent pay. They wanted people and hired me instantly after some rounds of interviews. I got excited as it was my first job but realized it would be too much to travel. I live in the northwest part of Delhi (Pink line) and the job was based on ‘Moulsari Avenue’,” wrote the man.

“I wanted the on-site exposure since I’m a hella introvert. Upon some calculations, I realised I’ll only be at home for 3 hours (considering the office work + commute). Also, it would cost around 5k monthly ka for travelling. I can’t relocate,” he explained.

The employee, who posted about his decision to quit the job, asked for suggestions from internet users.

The post sparked a discussion online with many netizens sharing their own experiences of travelling long hours. Many netizens said that his decision was “silly” as it was a common thing.

“I travel to Gurgaon from Ghaziabad. 120-130 minutes per side. Have some colleagues who travel from around your area. Best advise I got from a senior is to take my books while I travel in metro. Have been doing so for 6 years almost. Recommend the same! Best utilisation of time,” a user commented.

The man who started the thread posted that it was an impulsive decision to quit and he didn’t know so many people travel a long distance for a job. He said he would grab any opportunity he got in the future.