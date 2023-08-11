27.9 C
Man quits job on first day due to ‘long commute’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
A man in Indian capital New Delhi quit his job on the very first day citing a long commute from his home to his workplace as the reason.

The man – belonging to New Delhi – took to Reddit and shared that he left his job because he felt it would be ”too much travel” for him.

Quit job the first day.
by u/Juicepreet in delhi

He further mentioned that changing home was not an option for him, and he was only getting 3 hours of free time apart from sleeping hours at his home. Notably, he resides in the northwest part of Delhi, while his job is in Gurugram.

”Got a job in a decent company with decent pay. They wanted people and hired me instantly after some rounds of interviews. I got excited as it was my first job but realized it would be too much to travel. I live in the northwest part of Delhi (Pink line) and the job was based on ‘Moulsari Avenue’,” wrote the man.

“I wanted the on-site exposure since I’m a hella introvert. Upon some calculations, I realised I’ll only be at home for 3 hours (considering the office work + commute). Also, it would cost around 5k monthly ka for travelling. I can’t relocate,” he explained.

The employee, who posted about his decision to quit the job, asked for suggestions from internet users.

The post sparked a discussion online with many netizens sharing their own experiences of travelling long hours. Many netizens said that his decision was “silly” as it was a common thing.

“I travel to Gurgaon from Ghaziabad. 120-130 minutes per side. Have some colleagues who travel from around your area. Best advise I got from a senior is to take my books while I travel in metro. Have been doing so for 6 years almost. Recommend the same! Best utilisation of time,” a user commented.

The man who started the thread posted that it was an impulsive decision to quit and he didn’t know so many people travel a long distance for a job. He said he would grab any opportunity he got in the future.

 

