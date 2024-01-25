Man refuses daughter iPhone 15, she says he ‘ruined her life’

A man lamented on his daughter claiming that he ruined her life by refusing to buy her an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The man took to the social media application to share his daughter the demanding the iPhone 15 which cost $1,200.

She had an older version of the gadget and wanted the latest one because her friends have it.

“I have a 11-year-old daughter,” the man posted on Reddit. “We gave her a phone two years ago it was an old iPhone 8 of mine. She mainly uses it for calling texting with friends and social media. Recently she’s been wanting a new phone because her phone was old and all her friends have new phones.

“So I thought the iPhone 13 would be a good option as it’s 600 dollars, has good camera/battery life and it looks the same as every other iPhone. But she specifically wanted the iPhone 15 Pro Max because apparently it plays console-level games and has a 120 Hz display.”

He said his daughter is a gamer and always complained about her phone not being able to game properly as it’s old. She added that he had told her she would be getting an iPhone 13 but was adamant about getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max which costs double the cost.

The man claimed that he refused to buy her the latest phone as it was a waste of money. He said his daughter then got mad at him and said that he was ruining her life and that her best friend had the phone.

The man said he and his wife are thinking of purchasing the latest version of the iPhone and gifting it to her.

However, netizens backed him by saying that an 11-year-old doesn’t need an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

“An 11-year-old doesn’t need a thousand-dollar phone,” a user wrote. A second remarked, “Who’s the parent? Don’t let your daughter guilt you into something, an iPhone 13 is still a good new phone.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Apple released iPhone 15 Pro Max in September 2023. It came with a the new A17 Pro chip.

Related – iPhone 15: The latest Apple smartphone’s price in Pakistan