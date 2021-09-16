Man refuses to return money “sent” by Indian PM Narendra Modi

A man claims to have received INR0.55 million from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is now refusing to give it back.

A foreign news agency has reported that a bank had credited the money in the account of Ranjit Das due to an error.

The bank soon realized their mistake and sent notices to him. However, he denied doing so by claiming he had spent it.

He continues to reiterate that the money was sent to him by the prime minister.

Moreover, he said that the credited amount was the first instalment of the total INR1.5 million promised to him by the leader.

Das is over the moon after allegedly “receiving” the money. He has said that he no longer has any money in his bank account.

“I was very happy when I received the money in March this year,” he said as quoted in the report. “I thought as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised every one of depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank account, I thought that it could be the first installment of it.”

He added: “I have spent all the money. Now, I did not have money in my bank account.”

An FIR was filed against Das by the bank and he was taken into police custody.