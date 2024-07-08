web analytics
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Man rescued after trapped for three days in sewer

A man named Antonio was rescued after trapped for three days in the sewer of Mexico City.

The man, named Antonio, had entered the drainage system from a nearby river out of curiosity but soon found himself disoriented and unable to find his way back.

Unable to return to where he entered, he eventually saw a distant light shining through a manhole cover on an overhead street.

Local residents reported hearing faint shouts but were unable to pinpoint their origin.

Antonio’s cries for help for three days before finally heard by a passing woman who located him and alerted authorities.

He was safely lifted out and taken to a nearby hospital for medical assessment.

Two videos of Antonio’s rescue have gone viral on TikTok, meanwhile, his current health status remains unreported.

