Man seeks bail in alleged murder of wife in Karachi

KARACHI: A man accused of allegedly killing his wife Kanta Kumari in the city’s Lyari area, filed bail petition in court on Wednesday.

Accused Anand was arrested in the case over suspicion of killing his wife.

The court issued notices to the parties for September 03 hearing of the case.

The police said that according to preliminary medical report the victim was died by suffocation. According to the initial report, the incident was not a suicide but a murder.

Kanta Kumari, 32-year-old was mysteriously killed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari.

Kumari’s brother Rajesh said that his sister was married to Anand in February 2020 and they have a six-month-old daughter. He got a call when in office that his sister had committed suicide. He sent his wife to his sister’s home.

When she reached there, she was told that Kanta Kumari had fallen. She was rushed to a civil hospital where doctors confirmed her death. However, seeing the marks of wounds on her neck, he called the police.

The woman’s husband used to torture her while an attempt was made to cover up the incident.

The relatives filed a case in police in June against the woman’s husband Anand. The grave was exhumed on the court order.

Preliminary reports suggest that Kanta Kumari’s neck was broken and the incident turned out to be murder while the report of the chemical examination was in pending.