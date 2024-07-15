Man selling drugs to university girls arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have reportedly arrested a key suspect on Monday involved in selling drugs to university girls in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The arrested individual, identified as Ahsan, is an operative of an inter-provincial group engaged in the distribution of cocaine across various areas of Karachi.

During his interrogation, Ahsan made several alarming revelations.

He disclosed that one gram of cocaine is sold for Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000. The leader of the gang, Rana Shehryar alias Sherry, is reportedly based in Dubai.

Ahsan explained that Rana Shehryar directs the locations for cocaine deliveries from Dubai.

Ahsan’s clients include students from colleges and universities, as well as women, youth, and elderly individuals.

Ahsan further revealed that he is paid Rs 60,000 per month for his role in supplying cocaine. The police are continuing their investigation to dismantle the entire network and bring all involved to justice.