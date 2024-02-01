Man sends notice to shopkeeper after missing wedding due to torn shoes

In a bizarre incident, a man sent a legal notice to a shopkeeper after he missed his relative’s wedding, allegedly due to a torn pair of shoes, he bought from his shop.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where Gyanendra Bhan Tripathi, a resident of Fatehpur and a lawyer by profession, sent a notice to Salman Hussain, seeking financial compensation.

In his notice, Tripathi claimed that he failed to attend his brother-in-law’s marriage because the shoes he brought from Hussain did not last a week and were torn within six days.

Tripathi said he had bought the shoes from Hussain’s shop on November 21 last year who had assured him that the footwear were from a reputed brand and come with a six-month warranty.

However, the shoes did not even last a week due which he was unable to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding, Tripathi claimed.

The lawyer further claimed that this caused him mental stress for which he had to seek treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur.

On January 19, Tripathi sent a legal notice to Hussain, seeking monetary compensation for the expenses he incurred due to the chain of events set in motion by the alleged torn pair of shoes from the shopkeeper.

Responding to Tripathi’s allegations, Salman Hussain acknowledged that the lawyer had bought the shoes from his shoes, but denied lying about the footwear being of a reputed brand.

The shopkeeper further said that Tripathi had purchased the shoes at 50 percent discount and the warranty only covered the sole of the footwear, not other wear and tear.

“The warranty only covered the sole of the shoe, not other damages. The sole is intact and as such Tripathi’s allegations are absurd and baseless. They are putting pressure on me for something I had no role in,” said Hussain.