28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Advertisement -

Man sentenced for sharing objectionable pictures of ex-wife on social media

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: A Rawalpindi court sentenced suspect Hameedullah to four-year imprisonment after he was found guilty of sharing objectionable pictures of his former wife on social media, ARY News reported.

The additional district and sessions judge announced the verdict and ordered the suspect to pay Rs200,000 as compensation.

Hameedullah had shared allegedly indecent pictures of his former wife on social media.

Reportedly, the suspect had demanded Rs5.5 million as extortion, and upon refusal, he made the pictures viral online.

The FIA Cyber Crimes Cell had registered a case against suspect on February 3, 2021.

The court sentenced suspect Hameedullah to two-year imprisonment under Section 21 of the The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.