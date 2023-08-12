Man sentenced for sharing objectionable pictures of ex-wife on social media

RAWALPINDI: A Rawalpindi court sentenced suspect Hameedullah to four-year imprisonment after he was found guilty of sharing objectionable pictures of his former wife on social media, ARY News reported.

The additional district and sessions judge announced the verdict and ordered the suspect to pay Rs200,000 as compensation.

Hameedullah had shared allegedly indecent pictures of his former wife on social media.

Reportedly, the suspect had demanded Rs5.5 million as extortion, and upon refusal, he made the pictures viral online.

The FIA Cyber Crimes Cell had registered a case against suspect on February 3, 2021.

The court sentenced suspect Hameedullah to two-year imprisonment under Section 21 of the The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.